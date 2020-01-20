Kelly Ripa has quit drinking since 2017.

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' presenter has revealed she stopped drinking wine when her co-host Ryan Seacrest joined the show.

She said: ''They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year. It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market. I'm not saying I've driven people out. I'm saying I stopped buying wine and there's a 25 percent dip.''

Whilst Ryan - who replaced Michael Strahan - added: ''I started the show and she quit drinking. What does that tell you? I don't know ... It that good or bad?''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously revealed Ryan is the ''total package''.

She wrote on Instagram last year: ''So proud of you @ryanseacrest not just because of your #rhof induction, but because you are one of the best people i know. Kind, talented, smart, generous, funny, authentic. A total package. I'm honoured to call you a friend for all these years (sic)''

And Kelly had previously claimed it is a ''privilege to work'' with Ryan.

Speaking in 2018 ahead of the Academy Awards in February the following year, she said: ''I cannot wait to see you there. I am very excited. And I just want you to know, you are a privilege to work with and I adore you. Speaking on behalf of all of us here. I know what an easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day.''