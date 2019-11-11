Kelly Ripa thinks Ryan Seacrest is the ''total package''.

The television presenter - who co-hosts 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' with her friend - has heaped praised on her pal as he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

She wrote on Instagram: ''So proud of you @ryanseacrest not just because of your #rhof induction, but because you are one of the best people i know. Kind, talented, smart, generous, funny, authentic. A total package. I'm honoured to call you a friend for all these years (sic)''

Ryan's achievement was celebrated at a ceremony over the weekend and he later took to social media to thank his friends and his team for their support.

He added in his own post: ''2 dreams came true: I was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and I got to meet Dr. Ruth! A special shout-out to @JimmyFallon for inducting me, and my @OnAirWithRyan radio family who make mornings the best part of my day.

''It's an honor to do what I do with all of you. We go together like Nico & Vinz. Cheers to our alarm clocks and strong coffee! #RHOF (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kelly had previously claimed it is a ''privilege to work'' with Ryan.

Speaking last year ahead of the Oscars, she said: ''I cannot wait to see you there. I am very excited. And I just want you to know, you are a privilege to work with and I adore you. Speaking on behalf of all of us here. I know what an easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day.''