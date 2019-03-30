Kelly Ripa has paid tribute to the ''finest man'' Mark Consuelos to mark his 48th birthday.
The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' star posted a sweet birthday message to her husband to mark the actor's 48th birthday.
Alongside a set of heart emojis, she wrote: ''Happy birthday to the finest man! You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kelly previously confessed she ''knew'' her husband Mark was the one before they'd even met.
The 48-year-old television presenter - who has Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15, with Mark - said: ''I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him [in person] and I knew ... [Judy] showed me [Mark's] picture - and Bruce, I'm not this person - like at that point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single-girl life in the city ... I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there. I was a baby when I got my job. So when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [me.] Like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.''
And Kelly had previously claimed that she and Mark are ''supposed'' to be together.
She explained: ''We just understood each other really well. If two people were ever supposed to be together, I'd say it was us.''
