Kelly Ripa thinks marriage is a ''marathon''.

The 49-year-old presenter - who has been married to Mark Consuelos for 24 years - urged people to ''push through'' the tough points in their relationships by accepting the times of frustration and taking a step to look at the bigger picture in order to figure out problems.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she said: ''You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon.

''There's going to be like, mile 24, when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through.

''There's really nothing that's that insurmountable, besides abuse or things of that nature.

''You're going to fight. You're going to have disagreements. You're going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can't remember what you're fighting about.''

The couple met on 'All My Children', when Kelly - who played Hayley Vaughan - helped audition Marc for the role of Mateo Santos and she previously admitted she knew she'd spend her ''entire future'' with the actor as soon as she saw his photo.

She said: ''When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before -- like I saw it.

''And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.''

Kelly - who has Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, with her spouse - previously admitted she ''worships'' Marc.

She said: ''I was drawn to Mark because he was positively an alpha male, and I didn't think I would be drawn to that. But I just worship him.''