Kelly Ripa joked she has her husband's approval to marry Jake Gyllenhaal.

The talk show host has been married to her spouse Mark Consuelos since 1996 but she jokingly made a proposition to the 'Nightcrawler' actor after a fan suggested she should divorce Mark and remarry the Hollywood actor.

Speaking to Jake on her talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said: ''I have a proposition for you. Now, I received a letter from my neighbour who received a letter addressed to me to their address ... You're in this, so brace yourself. I ran it by Mark. He thinks you are a hell of a guy, and he thinks that you'd make a great stepfather to our kids. So you've got that to look forward to ... Dreams do come true.''

Reading out the letter, she shared: ''Dear Kelly Ripa, you should divorce your husband, Mark Consuelos, and marry Jake Gyllenhaal. He was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the 19th [of February]. It may be better for your children.'']

Kelly - who has Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15, with Mark - had previously confessed she ''knew'' her husband Mark was the one before they'd even met.

She said: ''I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him [in person] and I knew ... [Judy] showed me [Mark's] picture - and Bruce, I'm not this person - like at that point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone.

''I just thought I would be living my single-girl life in the city ... I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there. I was a baby when I got my job. So when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [me.] Like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.''