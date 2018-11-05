Kelly Ripa thinks it's ''funny'' when people insult her on the Internet, and she enjoys clapping back with scathing comments about their grammar.
Kelly Ripa thinks it's ''funny'' when people insult her on the Internet.
The 48-year-old television presenter has become known for her clapbacks against online trolls on social media, and has said she doesn't take their comments to heart and has fun responding to them, especially if they make a slew of grammatical errors in their criticism.
She said: ''For me, I look at social media like I look at most parts of my life - it's incredibly silly. It's an indulgence that I tend to have when I'm really either sitting in traffic, going to an airport, at the dentist, or when I have downtime. When I clap back, I am very bored and I have time on my hands.
''I mean, people insult me all the time. I actually don't take it personally. My whole thing, I think it's funny when people insult me and they can't spell. So that's the only time you'll see me weighing in. That's the only time because I'm like, if you're going to insult somebody, have a basic, basic, basic handle on punctuation or spelling the word 'too.'''
The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' host even offered some advice to those who like to leave comments on her Instagram posts.
She added: ''While insulting, try not to look like a stooge. But for me it's like, I really don't take it personally and I don't think the trolls take it personally.''
And the blonde beauty says she often feels the need to clap back at trolls when they post negative comments on posts made by her husband Mark Consuelos, especially when he's trying to use his platform to ''advocate for equal pay''.
Speaking to InStyle magazine, Kelly - who has son Michael, 21, daughter Lola, 17, and son Joaquin, 15, with Mark - said: ''If it's my husband's account and he's advocating for equal pay for men and women, and you utilise that opportunity to tell me that I'm too old to be with my same-aged husband and you spell 'too' wrong, maybe I am just going to have to say something. Maybe you're missing the bigger picture.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Of all the creatures in the animal kingdom capable of carrying a family film, the...