Kelly Ripa has had plastic surgery on her earlobes.

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' star revealed she's gone under the knife to fix her lobes after ''hanging gauges'' caused some damage meaning a surgeon had to ''sew it together''.

In a new 'Fashion Finder' video on her show's Instagram page, the 49-year-old daytime host explained: ''I had gauges, like hanging gauges. See these holes up here.

''These were my earholes that tore all the way through. So I had to go to a plastic surgeon... There's a piece of my earlobe that's not there because he had to sew it together.''

Kelly revealed her love of hanging earrings led to both earlobes tearing right through, although one had a much better recovery than the other.

Pointing to her left ear, she said: ''This one really recovered very nicely. This one is perfect...

''[The other one] was just way worse. The damage was worse.''

The television personality previously opened up about the embarrassing moment she answered a FaceTime call to close friend Andy Cohen whilst she was naked, without realising he was out shopping.

Kelly was in the buff in the changing rooms of her gym, unaware that Andy was out searching for a shirt as a gift for her son and called because he wanted her opinion.

She told co-host Ryan Seacrest: ''I'm at the gym, I'm in the locker room, I'm changing and, yes, I'm naked. Because I sometimes get naked when I change my clothes.

''I see my phone, Andy Cohen wants to FaceTime. So I'm like, 'Alright.' And I answer it and I go, 'Hey!' Right away, I see that he's with a group of people and he turns around and he goes, 'Oh, sweetie. I'm at J. Crew.'

''He and my friend Bruce Bozzi were trying to pick out a shirt for my son's birthday. They wanted my opinion. They were with all the sales people. And I was naked on FaceTime.''