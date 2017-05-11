Kelly Ripa is reportedly concerned about the prospect of Ryan Seacrest returning to host 'American Idol'.

Broadcaster ABC confirmed the revival of the talent show earlier this week and Ryan is rumoured to be in the running to return as its host, leaving Kelly fearful that a potential comeback will overshadow his new role on their morning talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'.

Kelly is concerned that Ryan's time on 'Live' could follow the same path as his predecessor Michael Strahan, who also had a slot on ABC's 'Good Morning America'.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''She doesn't want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation. It's like ABC is once again diluting the attention on 'Live'. She wants to make sure her show is Ryan's first priority, not 'Idol'.''

Another insider has claimed that Ryan's much-heralded move to the ABC network was, in large part, motivated by the return of 'American Idol'.

The source said: ''This isn't some spur-of-the-moment deal. It's a part of his move to ABC.

''It's a no-brainer. He took the job for 'Idol' and to host 'Live'. It's the only way ABC could pay him enough money to come over. They'll have to announce it before upfronts.''

Meanwhile, another source has insisted Kelly, 46, is supportive of Ryan's plans.

The source said: ''Kelly is in the loop. She had approval over the co-host, so Ryan was her first choice. It was a very calculated decision by the network and by her. Everyone is thrilled. They've known each other 15 years ... They really are friends.''

Ryan only began hosting 'Live' on May 1, while he served as the host or co-host on 'American Idol' for 15 seasons.