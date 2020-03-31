Kelly Ripa has posted a montage to mark her husband Mark Consuelos' birthday.

The 'Cheaper By the Dozen' actress gushed that she wouldn't want to be on ''lockdown'' during the coronavirus pandemic with anyone but her spouse - who turned 49 on Monday (30.03.20) - as she shared some fond memories and family snaps on Instagram to celebrate his special day.

She captioned the post: ''There's nobody I'd rather be locked down with than you.''

The clip also included pictures with the couple's children Lola, 18, Michael, 22, and 17-year-old Joaquin.

The sweet tribute comes after the loved-up pair - who tied the knot in 1996 - donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

Part of the money is expected to be used by the New York Governor's Office to buy urgently-needed ventilators, amid the pandemic, which has killed thousands of people worldwide.

A source told PEOPLE that some of the couple's cash will go towards WIN, which runs 11 women's shelters in New York City.

There have been a huge number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in New York.

Kelly and the 'Riverdale' star are not the only big names to have pledged huge sums to the relief efforts.

Ciara and Russell Wilson vowed to donate a million meals to their local foodbank.

The 31-year-old NFL player said: ''This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute.

''People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs - even in Seattle.

''What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we're gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference.''

Ciara, 34, added: ''We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through.''

What's more, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced they would donate $1 million to two companies representing food banks across the US and Canada, and they have since pledged a further $400,000.