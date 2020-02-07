Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have inspired a new comedy series.

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' hosts will serve as executive producers on ABC Studios' upcoming pilot 'Work Wife', which ''tells the story of a platonic male/female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work.''

The project will be written by 'The Real O'Neals' co-creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor - whose own professional partnership has also inspired the show - and directed by Todd Holland.

A description for the pilot said: ''Set in the world of real estate, Dani and Scott have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat.''

Kelly and Ryan began hosting the morning show together in 2017 following the departure of Michael Strahan and the blonde beauty previously admitted she wanted to work with the 'American Idol' host because they already had a good relationship.

She said at the time: ''It had to be somebody we would all want to hang out with -- and not just on camera.

''Because we all do hang out together when we're not on-camera. That's an important thing.

''He is just so professional and kind to everyone -- and it's not just 'on-camera kind. He doesn't turn it on and off. He's kind backstage, and he's kind first thing in the morning.''

And last year, Kelly described her co-host as one of her ''very best friends''.

She said: ''We have that connection backstage right before the show starts where it's like, 'I've got a story for you.' ''