Kelly Ripa broke up with her husband shortly before they tied the knot.

The 47-year-old star has revealed that she and her now-husband Mark Consuelos decided to separate just before they eloped to Las Vegas to get married in May 1996.

The blonde beauty confessed: ''Right before we got married, we broke up. We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.''

In fact, their break-up came just a week before the duo - who now have kids Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15 - tied the knot in Sin City.

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' host - who met her husband while she was starring on the ABC series 'All My Children' - has recalled the surreal chain of events that led to their wedding.

Kelly told the 'Betches' Comments by Celebs' podcast: ''He popped the question the day before we got married, but that day, that very day that we got back together, we were at a taping of 'Regis and Kathie Lee'.

''It was their Mother's Day special. They were pre-taping it, and one of the dreams of one of the mothers was to meet Mark and me. We were her favourite characters on 'All My Children'.

''She wanted to meet us, and I think we drove out a new car or pushed out a new pool table or something. She got a present from her kids and we brought it out to her. It all is so connected.''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously claimed that she and Mark are ''supposed'' to be together.

She explained: ''We just understood each other really well. If two people were ever supposed to be together, I'd say it was us.''