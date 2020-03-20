Showbiz power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, some of which will be used to buy urgently-needed ventilators in New York.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.
Part of the money is expected to be used by the New York Governor's Office to buy urgently-needed ventilators, amid the pandemic, which has wiped out more than 10,000 people worldwide.
A source told PEOPLE that some of the couple's cash will go towards WIN, which runs 11 women's shelters in New York City.
There have been more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, and 29 people have died from the virus in the state.
The 'Cheaper By the Dozen' actress and the 'Riverdale' star are not the only big names to have pledged huge sums to the relief efforts.
Earlier this week, Ciara and Russell Wilson vowed to donate a million meals to their local foodbank.
The 31-year-old NFL player said: ''This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute.
''People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs - even in Seattle.
''What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we're gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference.''
Ciara, 34, added: ''We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through.''
What's more, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced they would donate $1 million to two companies representing food banks across the US and Canada.
The 'Deadpool' star wrote: ''Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families.
''Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.
''If you can give, these orgs need out help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (sic)''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Of all the creatures in the animal kingdom capable of carrying a family film, the...