Kelly Preston's perfect date nights are when her husband John Travolta flies her someone unexpected on his private jet for a romantic dinner.
Kelly Preston loves it when John Travolta whisks her away on their private jet.
The 55-year-old actress revealed her husband likes to surprise her with romantic date nights, and joked that being married to a pilot has its perks.
Opening up to PEOPLE magazine, she said: ''I think it's when Johnny just whisks me away, and we'll jump on the airplane and go out to dinner, and I don't know where we're going. It's good to be married to a pilot!''
She married the 64-year-old 'Grease' star back in September 1991, and together they had daughter Ella, 18, sons Benjamin, eight, and Jett, who tragically passed away from a seizure aged 16 in 2009.
Kelly - who was previously married to Kevin Gage for two years until their divorce in 1987 - admitted she was married when she first fell for John.
Asked by 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen if it was love at first sight, she revealed: ''Kinda. Well, I was not that happily married, let's put it that way. I was really with the wrong person.''
Although Andy tried to get the star to reveal the best and worst parts of being married to her 'Gottis' co-star, Kelly couldn't bring herself to name any of his possible bad habits.
She gushed: ''There's too many best things. His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We dance] all the time, all the time. The kids dance with us, we go out dancing. We love it.''
Meanwhile, John previously claimed the secret to the couple's long lasting love was making each other laugh.
He told 'Extra': ''We just have a great sense of humour about each other. You know we have the stress that everyone else has, but also there's the moment... I don't know why I'm laughing, but we have that ability to have good fun at each other, you know.''
