Kelly Preston fell in love with John Travolta while she was still married.

The 55-year-old actress met the 'People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' actor while making 'The Experts' in 1987 and she admits her union with Kevin Gage wasn't particularly happy at that point.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live!', Kelly - who divorced Kevin in 1987 after two years of marriage - was asked if it was love at first sight when she met John, who she went on to wed in September 1991.

She said: ''Kinda. Well, I was not that happily married, let's put it that way. I was really with the wrong person.

''But this is what I see coming across the lobby: I'm sitting there ready to screen test and I see [John]... We've been married 27 years this year.''

The 'Last Song' actress - who has Ella, 18, and Benjamin, eight, with her spouse, while their eldest son Jett tragically died in 2009 aged 16 - is devoted to her husband and particularly loves going dancing with him.

She gushed: ''There's too many best things. His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We dance] all the time, all the time. The kids dance with us, we go out dancing. We love it.''

When John, now 64, turned 50, Kelly threw him a huge surprise party and not only was her spouse overwhelmed by the scale of the bash, he was amazed when he came across showbiz legends Oprah Winfrey and Barbra Streisand hanging out for the first time ever.

She recalled: ''I threw Johnny a surprise 50th birthday and they didn't know each other. So I had literally gotten 350 people to fly in from all over the world. It was the most intense thing. They flew into Cabo, San Lucas and it was amazing.

''There were 350 people waiting when he arrived and he thought it was the whole place, housekeepers and guests, [had] come out to meet him for autographs. He was like, 'Oh hun. Oh my god.' And I was like, 'No just keep walking.'

''And coming up the stairs were Oprah and Barbra together in harmony. He said, 'Am I dead? Am I dead? Did I die? What is happening?' It was amazing.''