Kelly Osbourne won't let herself fall in love.

The 32-year-old star - who was previously engaged to model Luke Worrall and chef Matthew Mosshart - admits she worries people only want to be with her so they can boast about having sex with Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, so stops herself from getting too close to other people.

She said: ''I have an inability to allow myself to fall in love.

''When you're someone who people try to sleep with to say they have had sex with Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, it's like I put a chastity belt on myself.''

The former 'Fashion Police' host - who has struggled with addiction in the past - has had the same therapist for seven years, and admits her counsellor is so good, she didn't even notice she was pregnant because she had spent so much time talking about herself.

She told heat magazine: ''I've been with my therapist for seven years. You know how I know she's really good When she told me she was going on maternity leave, I was like, 'What? Am I that selfish I didn't notice she was pregnant?' ''

Kelly recently admitted she believes 'everybody's gay'' and she is open to dating anyone.

She said: ''You know my honest opinion? Everybody's gay. It is a strictly human thing. You can't put a gender on love ...

''I'm open to loving anybody. It's about the person. I don't think it's about sexuality at all.''

And whilst the singer and television personality has never been in a relationship with a woman, she hasn't ruled out it happening in the future.

Asked if she labels her sexuality, she added: ''My whole rule is, never say never. I've never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don't know that it's not a possibility. But I also don't like it when people claim to be gay and then not.

''There's this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can't find love where they think it's supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts! I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now you're gay? Then two weeks later, 'Oh no, that was just a phase.' You don't get to do that.''