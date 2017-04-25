Kelly Osbourne was locked in a mental institution for three days for her drug and alcohol addiction..

In her new memoir, 'There Is No F***ing Secret: Letters From a Badass B***h', the TV host has revealed that her mother Sharon took the drastic measure to send her to the facility in a desperate bid to get her clean.

The 32-year-old star - whose father Ozzy Osbourne has battled drug and alcohol abuse issues and sex addiction - writes: ''Mum once locked me in a mental institution for three days and it scared the hell out of me ... I had to wear paper shoes, since I could potentially kill myself with a shoelace and wasn't allowed to have anything metal not even a spoon. I was suicidal by medical standards but I heard mum's message loud and clear: stop using drugs before I was gone for good.''

In 2009, Kelly revealed she first found drugs when she was 13-years-old after getting liquid Vicodin when her tonsils were removed but her substance use got heavier when her mother had cancer and her father almost died in 2003.

She writes: ''The only way I could even face my life was by opening that pill bottle, shaking out a few pills - or a handful - into my palm and throwing them down my throat.''

Kelly battled for her sobriety for six years, a journey that included four visits to rehab and the trip to the mental institution.

Now she has been sober for years and Kelly is adamant that she does not blame her father Ozzy for her own addiction issues.

She writes: ''For me drugs were a coping mechanism that also fuelled my self-destruction.''