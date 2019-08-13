Kelly Osbourne has reportedly split from Jimmy Q.

The 34-year-old television personality began dating the model earlier this year when they were spotted at events including the Chelsea Flower Show, All Points East festival, and London's LGBT Awards, but after just a few months of dating, they have reportedly called time on their romance.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Kelly and Jimmy split last month, after finding it difficult to spend time together due to their hectic work schedules.

A source told the publication: ''Kelly and Jimmy initially seemed really well suited and were incredibly smitten. But sadly, in the last few months of their relationship, they started to argue a lot. It just made sense for them to go their separate ways as they wanted different things.''

Despite the bad news, the 'Osbournes' star is believed to still be in high spirits, after celebrating two years of sobriety last week.

Celebrating the achievement on Instagram, she wrote: ''I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can't even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good. (sic)''

Kelly's two year milestone comes as she previously revealed she had relapsed in her sobriety journey, when life became ''too much''.

Speaking as she marked one year of sobriety last August, she said: ''This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it's time share that with you guys. To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life's terms became to much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give ... and it did. (sic)''