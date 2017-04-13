Kelly Osbourne is ''open to loving anybody''.

The 32-year-old star refuses to define her sexuality as she feels you ''can't put a gender on love''.

She said: ''You know my honest opinion? Everybody's gay. It is a strictly human thing. You can't put a gender on love ...

''I'm open to loving anybody. It's about the person. I don't think it's about sexuality at all.''

And whilst the singer and television personality has never been in a relationship with a woman, she hasn't ruled out it happening in the future.

Asked if she labels her sexuality, she added: ''My whole rule is, never say never. I've never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don't know that it's not a possibility. But I also don't like it when people claim to be gay and then not.

''There's this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can't find love where they think it's supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts! I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now you're gay? Then two weeks later, 'Oh no, that was just a phase.' You don't get to do that.''

However, Kelly gets really annoyed by young female celebrities who come out as gay and then later say it is a phase.

She told PrideSource: ''I'll tell you who's the worst with it: young female celebrities. And I'm like, I know you. I've known you pretty much since before you used to s**t outside of a diaper. You are not gay! But I think outing somebody in that way is just as bad as outing somebody who has not come out of the closet.

''It's one of those things I have to keep to myself ... and it drives me f***ing crazy! I've marched till my feet bled for the right of equal love in the gay community, and you're just gonna step in because it looks cool for you and now tell everybody that you're a lesbian when you've never even seen another puss that's not yours so you can get attention?''