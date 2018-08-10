Kelly Osbourne has been through one of the ''hardest years'' of her life.

The 33-year-old presenter - who has been candid about her addiction struggles - relapsed in her sobriety battle last year when life became ''too much to handle'' but she got back on the right track and is celebrating being clean for a year.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it's time share that with you guys.

''To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life's terms became to much for me to handle.

''The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give... and it did.(sic)''

The former 'Fashion Police' host had deliberately retreated out of the spotlight to get her life back on track.

She continued: ''I have spend the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f**k I really am without a camera in my face.(sic)''

Kelly went on to thank her family and friends for their help and support through the difficult part of her life and apologies for letting people down.

She wrote: ''I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand through out this whole process.

''Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart.

''Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this with out there love and support. I can't believe It's been a year!!!

''I still don't know who the f**k I am or what the f**k I want but I can whole heartedly confess that I'm finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I'm sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me! I love you guys!(sic)''