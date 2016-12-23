Kelly Osbourne is ''sickened'' by how much her parents love each other.

The 32-year-old star thinks it is amazing seeing Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne ''fall so deeply in love with each other'' time after time.

She quipped: ''They love each other so much. It's almost sickening. And if they make out in public one more time, I think I'm going to throw up. You should've seen them last night: They have this huge massive mansion house, and they're tucked in a little corner in the kitchen on the couch cuddling and watching TV.

''I was like, 'I'm just gonna drop this off and leave you guys to it. I'll see you later!' It's really nice to watch. Everyone goes through hard times, but they're the definition of true love. To see them fall so deeply in love with each other all over again time and time again, it makes me realise how special my family is.''

And Kelly is looking forward to seeing her parents renew their vows once more and joked she would love to be a flower girl for the ceremony.

She told Wonderwall: ''I definitely want to be a flower girl and do like an impromptu dance routine down the aisle ... It's not about me. It's about them.''

It comes after Sharon revealed the couple plan to renew their wedding vows after they briefly split from in May after she found out he had cheated on her.

She shared: ''I'm happy and to be honest that's all I want for Christmas this year. Ozzy has asked me to renew our wedding vows and I'd like to ...

''In my life I have been so blessed but when one side of your life is so brilliant other things can suffer. It is hard when you are both successful and both working away. It is easy to take each other for granted. We have been married for 35 years and been together 38 years. You have to have some ups and downs.''