Kelly Osbourne thinks love is ''a lot of work''.

The 34-year-old star is currently single and says she is working on herself because she's ''not good to anyone unless she's good'' in herself.

Asked if she's dating at the moment, she told Us Weekly magazine: ''I'm taking the 'me' time. I'm not good to anyone unless I'm good. I think love is a lot of work. It's a lot of work and I hope one day I will find love again. But I'm not saying yes, not saying no.''

Kelly had previously insisted she won't let herself fall in love.

She said: ''I have an inability to allow myself to fall in love. When you're someone who people try to sleep with to say they have had sex with Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, it's like I put a chastity belt on myself.''

And Kelly had previously revealed she is open to dating anyone.

She said: ''You know my honest opinion? Everybody's gay. It is a strictly human thing. You can't put a gender on love ... I'm open to loving anybody. It's about the person. I don't think it's about sexuality at all.''

And whilst the singer and television personality has never been in a relationship with a woman, she hasn't ruled out it happening in the future.

Asked if she labels her sexuality, she added: ''My whole rule is, never say never. I've never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don't know that it's not a possibility. But I also don't like it when people claim to be gay and then not.

''There's this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can't find love where they think it's supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts! I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now you're gay? Then two weeks later, 'Oh no, that was just a phase.' You don't get to do that.''