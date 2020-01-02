Kelly Osbourne is celebrating being two and a half years sober.

The 35-year-old star - who has been open about her past struggles - has marked the new year with a post about her own sobriety and her goals for 2020.

She wrote on Instagram: ''2019 has been one hell of a year. In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me. I have come to the realisation that I constantly put the needs of others before my own. I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bulls**t of others. With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today. 2020 is going to be the year of me!!! It's time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples shit and be the badass sober women I was born to be. #HappyNewYear I love you guys (sic)''

Kelly had previously celebrated two years of sobriety.

In a post on Instagram at the time, she wrote: ''I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can't even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good. (sic)''