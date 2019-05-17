Kelly Osbourne has hinted that her family reality show 'The Osbournes' could make a comeback.

Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon Osbourne and their youngest kids - Kelly, 34, and Jack, 33 - launched the popular reality series on MTV back in 2002, and it ran for 52 episodes until the final season aired in 2005.

The family went on to launch a podcast last year and Kelly has confirmed they are in talks to bring it back.

She told The Mirror Online: ''I do [think it will come back].

''I know they're just trying to figure out dates when we're all going to be in the same place so we can do it.

''That honestly is the hardest part about it. We didn't know what we were doing and we had a real laugh and it was fun.''

As for bringing 'The Osbournes' back to the small screen, the TV presenter said the only way it could make a comeback is as a ''catch up'' special.

She said: ''It wouldn't come back the way that it was.

''We've been in talks over several years to do some sort of catch up to see where we are now and what's changed in our lives and do a small, limited series.

However, she added: ''But never say never.''

'Talk' presenter Sharon, 66 - who also has daughter Aimee, 35, with Ozzy - admitted last year that she's been approached numerous times since the series came to an end by bosses of various channels wanting to reboot the programme, but nothing has come of it because their fee is too high.

She said: ''It keeps going back and forth, different networks will approach us and it never works out. They can't afford us. They can't afford us. It's like why would we want to do it for f***ing peanuts?''

The hilarious programme was meant to be revived in 2015 by VH1 but the project was later axed.

VH1 programming executive Susan Levison said at the time: ''We are no longer talking to the Osbournes about a series; that's not going to happen. We wish we could have worked it out, but it just didn't come together for us.''