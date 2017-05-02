Kelly Osbourne has a new boyfriend.

The former 'Fashion Police' host is said to be romancing Mario Cuomo, the singer of up-and-coming band The Orwells.

Sources told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the pair have been on a string of dates and last week met up for dinner in the rocker's native Chicago, where Kelly was promoting her new memoir 'There is No F***ing Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch'.

Kelly recently admitted she believes 'everybody's gay'' and she is open to dating anyone.

She said: ''You know my honest opinion? Everybody's gay. It is a strictly human thing. You can't put a gender on love ...

''I'm open to loving anybody. It's about the person. I don't think it's about sexuality at all.''

And whilst the singer and television personality has never been in a relationship with a woman, she hasn't ruled out it happening in the future.

Asked if she labels her sexuality, she added: ''My whole rule is, never say never. I've never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don't know that it's not a possibility. But I also don't like it when people claim to be gay and then not.

''There's this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can't find love where they think it's supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts! I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now you're gay? Then two weeks later, 'Oh no, that was just a phase.' You don't get to do that.''