Kelly Osbourne has hit out at a New York branch of Starbucks after she couldn't stop herself from peeing her pants after employees refused to let her use the bathroom.

The 32-year-old star attended the Pride parade in The Big Apple on Sunday (25.06.17) and was having a great time celebrating the LGBT community.

However, her spirits were somewhat dampened when she tried to take a much-needed comfort break at one of the coffee chain's outlets but was turned away from the toilet by staff, resulting in her wetting herself in public.

Uploading an image of the specific coffee house on Twitter, Kelly posted: ''SHAME on U @Starbucks #P***edMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the toilet. I have piss in my shoe (sic)''

Kelly refused to let her bladder accident stop her fun and continued to party with pals, including Grammy Award winning singer, and fellow Brit, Sam Smith.

The 'Australia's Got Talent' judge - who dyed her hair the colours of the LGBT rainbow flag for Pride - took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her and Sam, 25, together at the event, captioning the photo: ''The brits are taking over #nycpride2017@samsmithworld (sic)''