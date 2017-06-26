Kelly Osbourne has taken to Twitter to publicly shame employees at a particular branch of Star bucks in New York City who refused to let her use the rest room, resulting in her peeing her pants at Pride on Sunday (25.06.17).
Kelly Osbourne has hit out at a New York branch of Starbucks after she couldn't stop herself from peeing her pants after employees refused to let her use the bathroom.
The 32-year-old star attended the Pride parade in The Big Apple on Sunday (25.06.17) and was having a great time celebrating the LGBT community.
However, her spirits were somewhat dampened when she tried to take a much-needed comfort break at one of the coffee chain's outlets but was turned away from the toilet by staff, resulting in her wetting herself in public.
Uploading an image of the specific coffee house on Twitter, Kelly posted: ''SHAME on U @Starbucks #P***edMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the toilet. I have piss in my shoe (sic)''
Kelly refused to let her bladder accident stop her fun and continued to party with pals, including Grammy Award winning singer, and fellow Brit, Sam Smith.
The 'Australia's Got Talent' judge - who dyed her hair the colours of the LGBT rainbow flag for Pride - took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her and Sam, 25, together at the event, captioning the photo: ''The brits are taking over #nycpride2017@samsmithworld (sic)''
The singer introduced "the next generation" in Iceland.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...