'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actress Kelly Marie Tran was overwhelmed by the love she's been getting from fans.
Kelly Marie Tran has been overwhelmed for the love she gets from 'Star Wars' fans.
The 30-year-old actress reprises her role as Rose Tico in 'The Rise of Skywalker' - after first joining the long-running saga in 2017's 'The Last Jedi' - and she admitted the kind response has been ''really, really beautiful''.
Asked about the fans chanting her name at this year's 'Star Wars Celebration', she told Refinery29: ''It was wild and amazing, truly. When that happened at 'Celebration', I was obviously not expecting that.
''It was like, 'Oh, I'm not crying', but obviously, I was crying and totally trying to hide it. And then the host, Steven Colbert, asked me a question and I was like, 'Ahhh! I think I said something so strange.' I remember being like, I can't process anything.
''I think that's how it's been for me, this time around with all those things coming out. It's been incredible, just the amount of love and compassion that people have shown. It's really, really beautiful.''
Tran - who suffered some abuse online after she joined the 'Star Wars' universe but hit back in an op-ed piece for the New York Times - has also opened up on how her character has changed between movies.
She added: ''Rose has risen through the ranks of the resistance, and you see that not only in her costume but in her, the way she speaks, and the way she carries herself.''
And the star heaped praise on the the creativity of the fanbase when it comes to the artwork they share inspired by the film franchise.
She said: ''I think the fact that anyone wants to draw this character at all is pretty incredible to me.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...