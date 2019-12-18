Kelly Marie Tran says standing up to her trolls was one of the ''proudest moments'' of her life.

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star opened up about the hate she had suffered online in an op-ed piece for the New York Times and she is thrilled to see it is still having a big effect.

She said: ''I think people still want to talk about it. It's so funny because Jedi was my first movie, so I'm still figuring out what it means to have that experience and what it means for other people to have an experience with my experience. I still don't really know what the boundaries and lines are, but I will say the op-ed was probably one of the proudest moments of my career thus far. I know how honest it was and how hard it was for me to write. But yeah, in terms of closing that chapter, I don't know that it's even up to me, even if I want it closed.''

And the 30-year-old actress is focusing on ''protecting her ability to be creative and vulnerable'' and doesn't think she'll be coming back to social media anytime soon.

Speaking about possibly coming back to social media, she added to Refinery29: ''I'm still trying to figure out what all this means and how to deal with everything. I think the most important thing for me right now as an actor and as a creative is protecting my ability to be creative and vulnerable in a public space, which is something I have to be really careful about. So who knows? Perhaps.''