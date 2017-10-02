Kelly MacDonald didn't expect 'T2 Trainspotting 2' to be ''nostalgic''.

The 41-year-old actress reprised her role as Diane in the long-awaited sequel to the gritty 1996 drama - which featured a group of heroin addicts played by Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, and Ewen Bremner - and she was impressed with the way director Danny Boyle was able to move their stories on while also referring back to his original movie.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, she said: ''Sequels... It's such a difficult thing when something has been so well loved.

''Danny did an incredible job. I wasn't expecting the nostalgic element. I was really moved when I watched it.

''They showed footage from the original film and you can see the boys back then... it brought back a lot of memories.''

The original 'Trainspotting' became a cult classic and Kelly is very proud her role of schoolgirl Diane was her first ever screen credit, but she's also thankful she could still remain fairly anonymous, despite the success of the movie.

She said of it being her first credit: ''I know! Very cool! I couldn't have planned it better.

''Also, the time it happened was a different world. We were catapulted out there but in a very low-level, easy way. We had our privacy still.''

The Scottish actress can next be seen as nanny Olive alongside Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson in 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' - which tells the story of 'Winnie the Pooh' creator Aa Milne - but she had never read the famous children's tales until she began preparing for the project.

However, her two sons, Freddie, eight, and four-year-old Theodore - who she has with estranged husband Dougie Payne - weren't very interested as they knew they were being used as guinea pigs because she'd done similar when preparing for her part in 2016's 'Swallows and Amazons', which was based on the classic story by Arthur Ransom.

She admitted: ''I didn't come across the writing until I was preparing to film and so I wanted to introduce my children to these stories but Freddie was on to me - because I did the same thing when I did 'Swallows and Amazons' - he knew it was work for me and was very unhelpful!

''He was having none of it.''