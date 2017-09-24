Kelly MacDonald's children are not impressed by her work.

The 41-year-old actress has starred in a number of family-friendly films, including 'Nanny McPhee', 'Brave' and 'Swallows and Amazons', but Freddie, eight, and four-year-old Theodore - who she has with estranged husband Dougie Payne - are not yet excited by her work.

Discussing whether her kids will see her latest movie, 'Goodbye Christopher Robin', she told BANG Showbiz: ''Well I don't know, they're not that easily impressed if I'm honest.

''Winnie the Pooh isn't featured too much in their toys, we don't have the toys, we have the books now.''

Kelly stars in the film as Christopher Robin's nanny, Olive, opposite the likes of Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson and had a great time on the shoot.

She said: ''I had to pinch myself, we were filming in beautiful locations and I always get to hang out with really talented, interesting people and get to do my job, which I love so it was all good.''

The Scottish star jumped at the chance to work with director Simon Curtis, especially after she read the ''incredibly well done'' script for the movie.

Asked what attracted her to the project, she said: ''Frank Cottrell-Boyce's script was incredibly well done and also I know Simon, the director ,and I wanted to work with him and it's just a great role.''

'Goodbye Christopher Robin' tells the tale of Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne and explores how the English author created stories about honey-loving bear Winnie from conversations with his son Christopher.