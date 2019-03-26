Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones is set to embark on a solo tour, despite not putting out a solo record since his debut 12 years ago.
Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones is set to embark on a solo tour.
The 44-year-old lead vocalist, lead guitarist, and keyboardist of the 'Have a Nice Day' hitmakers released his debut - and only - solo album 'Only the Names Have Been Changed' back in 2007, and now 12 years on from that release, he's set to take the material out on the road once more.
Fans are promised a set filled with hits from Stereophonics' impressive 22-year back catalogue, as well as tracks from Kelly's own album.
The rocker has also revealed there will be some ''new songs'' in the mix, and even some covers of songs that have ''inspired'' him.
In a statement for the tour, he said: ''I'll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don't normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me. The tour is about overcoming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that. I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments.''
Kelly will be performing six shows across the UK, in cities including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Brighton, London, Birmingham, and Nottingham, throughout June and July this year.
Despite not releasing a solo album since his debut 12 years ago, Kelly last put out a record in 2017, when Stereophonics released 'Scream Above the Sounds'.
Last month, the band shared a standalone single called 'Chaos From The Top Down', which is sung from the perspective of a 15-year-old boy who's just been shot.
Speaking about the track, Kelly said at the time: ''[It] also touches on the tags and labels that have been stuck on [the boy].
''The stereotypes and clichés that were placed on him. It's based on a true story that happened just outside my street. It's happening everywhere. I've always written about what's going on around me or within me since 'Local Boy In The Photograph' in 1996.''
Kelly Jones' solo tour dates:
JUNE 2019
01 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
08 - St David's Hall, Cardiff
10 - Brighton Dome, Brighton
16 - Eventim Apollo, London
JULY 2019
01 - Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham
03 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.