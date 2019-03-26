Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones is set to embark on a solo tour.

The 44-year-old lead vocalist, lead guitarist, and keyboardist of the 'Have a Nice Day' hitmakers released his debut - and only - solo album 'Only the Names Have Been Changed' back in 2007, and now 12 years on from that release, he's set to take the material out on the road once more.

Fans are promised a set filled with hits from Stereophonics' impressive 22-year back catalogue, as well as tracks from Kelly's own album.

The rocker has also revealed there will be some ''new songs'' in the mix, and even some covers of songs that have ''inspired'' him.

In a statement for the tour, he said: ''I'll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don't normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me. The tour is about overcoming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that. I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments.''

Kelly will be performing six shows across the UK, in cities including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Brighton, London, Birmingham, and Nottingham, throughout June and July this year.

Despite not releasing a solo album since his debut 12 years ago, Kelly last put out a record in 2017, when Stereophonics released 'Scream Above the Sounds'.

Last month, the band shared a standalone single called 'Chaos From The Top Down', which is sung from the perspective of a 15-year-old boy who's just been shot.

Speaking about the track, Kelly said at the time: ''[It] also touches on the tags and labels that have been stuck on [the boy].

''The stereotypes and clichés that were placed on him. It's based on a true story that happened just outside my street. It's happening everywhere. I've always written about what's going on around me or within me since 'Local Boy In The Photograph' in 1996.''

Kelly Jones' solo tour dates:

JUNE 2019

01 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

08 - St David's Hall, Cardiff

10 - Brighton Dome, Brighton

16 - Eventim Apollo, London

JULY 2019

01 - Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham

03 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham