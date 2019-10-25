Stereophonics' frontman Kelly Jones has revealed his 15-year-old daughter Bootsy is gay.

The 45-year-old singer and guitarist has Bootsy - as well as 12-year-old Misty - with his ex-partner Rebecca Walters, and has revealed his relationship with his eldest daughter has been central to the band's latest single 'Fly Like An Eagle'.

The track was accompanied by a music video that starred 'Peaky Blinders' actor Charlie Creed-Miles, and sees a young girl opening up to her father about her sexuality, which Kelly says was ''inspired'' by Bootsy's own story.

Kelly - who also has three-year-old daughter Riley with wife Jakki - said: ''It was inspired by my and Bootsy's story. I wrote a treatment and showed it to Bootsy, who is gay, and asked, 'Is this accurate to what you were experiencing?' Boots said it was.

''She was really into making the film and I found a female director, Charlotte Regan, who interpreted it really well. Then we got Charlie, who was brilliant, and then our girl for the video, who was brilliant. When I showed it to Bootsy for the first time, she broke down and gave me a hug.''

The 'Maybe Tomorrow' hitmaker says Bootsy's coming out story was a ''big thing'' for their family, and he's ''pleased'' to see his daughter ''happy'' with her girlfriend.

He added: ''It's a powerful video which had to be done right. Bootsy coming out was a big thing for her and a big thing for us, her family - and all the band were behind it.

''She's cool and she's happy. She's got a girlfriend, goes to school wearing trousers and has cut her hair.

''I'm pleased she told me about it first, as we've got an open relationship. We talk a lot.''

Kelly is ''glad we live in different times now'' which has made it easier for Bootsy to be herself, as he admits it was ''harder'' when he was growing up.

He said: ''I can tell when my kid is a bit anxious about something and, in the end, I just asked outright. It's not like when I was a kid living in Wales, it was harder.

''People have gone through their whole lives hiding their true sexuality. Not with Bootsy. I'm glad we live in different times now. Teenagers finding their identity is a bit punk-rock.''

The musician even says Bootsy's school have been ''really supportive'' of her story, and although he still ''worries'' about her sometimes, he hopes she'll find more ''like-minded people'' as she grows up.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''Bootsy's school have been really supportive with this, too. They've been amazing. I just came out and told them all of it and even sent them the video. As a family, it's been intense.

''You don't stop worrying about your kids and hope that ten years down the line they are going to be all right, and hope they find like-minded people.''