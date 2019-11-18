Kelly Clarkson's chat show has been renewed for a second series.

The 37-year-old pop star has impressed NBCUniversal bosses so much with the way she has handled the first instalment of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' that they have decided to recommission it for another run through 2020 until 2021.

Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of creative affairs at NBCUniversal Television Distribution, said in a statement: '''The Kelly Clarkson Show' is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly's brand of humour, heart, and, of course, the incredible 'Kellyoke,' to stations for a second season. It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.''

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker recently said it was her husband Brandon Blackstock - with whom she has children River, five, and Remington, three - who convinced her to take on the new challenge when the idea was first presented to her this year.

She said: ''[My husband] really convinced me to do it because I really love that - there's a lot of negativity going on right now, and I don't love that - but there's a lot of negativity and a lot of division, and one of my big things on tour is that it brings people together. And my audience is filled with tons of random people that would probably never be in the same place. And I want my show to be like that, and he convinced me on that about the fact of all the good we could do and inclusion.''