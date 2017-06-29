Kelly Clarkson is set to release her second book this year.

The 35-year-old singer has announced on social media she is writing a follow-up to her 2016 children's text 'River Rose and the Magical Lullaby', which will be titled 'River Rose and the Magical Christmas', and is due to be released on October 24.

The 'Since You've Been Gone' hitmaker shared a video of her speaking about her upcoming project, which was mixed with a series of clips of her three-year-old daughter River Rose playing at home on her Twitter account.

Kelly captioned the post: ''ANNOUNCEMENT! NEW BOOK River Rose and the Magical Christmas on sale 10/24 http://www.hc.com/riverrose @HarperChildrens #umm #betweentwoxmasferns (sic).''

And in the video the 'American Idol' champion - who won the 2002 series of the talent competition - revealed her oldest child was the inspiration behind the franchise, and especially the forthcoming book because the youngster gets ''so excited'' about the festive period.

Speaking in the clip, Kelly - who also has 14-month-old son Remington with her husband Brandon Blackstock - said: ''She's at such a fun age. She just gets so excited about it.''

And Kelly thinks the text will be a ''fun book'' for her children to read.

She added: '' I thought it would be a fun book for her to read.''

'River Rose and the Magical Christmas' will explore River Rose's anticipation for December 25, and how excitement overwhelms her so much so that she stays awake on the evening of Christmas Eve to personally deliver a hand-written letter to Santa Claus.

However, the youngster cannot keep her eyes open anymore and falls asleep beside her pet pooch Joplin, only to be taken on an adventure to the North Pole to meet with Mr and Mrs Claus, their elves and little helpers.