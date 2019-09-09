Kelly Clarkson wasn't ''trying to defend or offend anyone'' by suggesting Taylor Swift rerecords her master records.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker insists she wasn't taking the side of either the 'Lover' hitmaker or Scooter Braun after their very public feud over the ownership of Taylor's master records but just wanted to help where she could.

In her original tweet, Kelly told Taylor to rerecord the songs and give fans an incentive to buy the new ones rather than the old versions.

She wrote at the time: ''@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point (sic)''

But now Kelly insists she wasn't taking sides and was just trying to help as she understands why Taylor wanted to own her own music.

She said: ''I wasn't really trying to defend or offend anyone. It was more like, Reba (McEntire) told me she did that. That was it. That was all ... She wanted to own her masters. And I was like, 'Well if it's that important to you, like find a way.' And she recut all of her music and did it with the same musicians, the same everything. That's where I got the idea. Taylor is an artist, like she's been writing since she was a little girl. So it's kind of like her diary, so I get why she'd wanna own her music.''

Kelly insists she is always ''sticking up for everybody'' and quipped she hoped they'd be there for her if she needed them too.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she added: ''I stick up for everybody! Hopefully they'll be there for me when I need it.''