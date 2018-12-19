Kelly Clarkson hopes her children are ''tone deaf''.

The 36-year-old singer has daughter River, four, and son Remy, two, with her husband Brandon Blackstock, and has admitted she doesn't want them to pursue careers in music, as she hopes they'll grow up to be ''doctors'' instead.

She said: ''I seriously hope they are tone deaf. I hope they are teachers or doctors or something ... It's a hard industry.''

Kelly managed to coach 16-year-old Chevel Shephred to victory on US singing competition 'The Voice' after the teen was crowned the winner on Tuesday (18.12.18), and after seeing the young girl win the show, the 'Piece by Piece' singer is ''afraid'' of how she'd react if her children wanted to be singers too.

She added: ''I get so excited and I'm afraid of what kind of mom I would be. I think I would be my mom ... She would be like, 'I have heard better but it was solid!'''

The 'Because of You' hitmaker also coached last year's winner, 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli, and said she ''warned'' the youngster's mother about how ''horrible'' some people can be to people in the public eye.

Speaking during a press conference after 'The Voice' final, she said: ''I warned Brynn's mom ... I'm like, 'Hold onto them! Hug them and tell them really nice things because people are mean.' That's horrible, but it is reality.''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously insisted her daughter was going to grow up to be a CEO one day, because she's a ''ballsy'' and confident child.

She said earlier this year: ''She will run a company one day because there's no way she's gonna work for anyone. She does not heed advice very well. She's just very ballsy, which is awesome.

''I'm like, 'Was that brave,' or 'Was that nice, was that kind?' And she goes, 'I'm not Wonder Woman.' I'm like, 'You are Wonder Woman,' because she loves Wonder Woman ... and she's like, 'I River. But I'm like Merida, I brave.' She's very cute, [but] she's very manipulative because she's three.''