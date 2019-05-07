Kelly Clarkson wants her son to marry John Legend's daughter.

The 'Voice USA' coach's little boy Remington may only be three years old, but she's already busy planning his future as she'd love to see him settle down with her co-star's eldest child Luna, also three, because their skin tones and eye colour would make ''the most beautiful babies'' in the future.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Kelly said: ''My little boy, I told Chrissy [Teigen, John's wife], I want to marry Luna. They would make the most beautiful babies. Their skin tones, their eye colour, I'm like, 'What would that baby look like?' They probably think I'm weird. Definitely they probably think I'm weird.''

But it's not just their genetics that are a good match as the 37-year-old singer believes Remington, whom she has with her husband Brandon Blackstock, and Luna will get on well because they have similar upbringings.

She explained: ''I think it's fun to have other kids that kinda grow up in an environment... it's not normal. You know, it's not like an everyday scenario, like how we all grew up. So I like that they at least get people to hang out with every once in a while... with the same kinda vibe to where they don't feel weird.''

Although Kelly is already trying to set up her son's marriage, the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker hasn't found anyone suitable for her four-year-old daughter River.

Meanwhile, Kelly's busy career on the television and in the pop world means she has to rely on her two nannies and her husband to keep her children entertained.

She said: ''We have two nannies that are amazing and my husband, they always have them do little things for me... they make little things or whatever.

''My daughter's actually really good at drawing, we just figured out. So she drew [Kelly's 'UglyDolls' character] Moxy for me and I thought my nanny had done it. It's really good. I should post it. I was like, 'What?!' ''