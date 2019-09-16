Kelly Clarkson wanted her talk show to be as inclusive as her tours.

The 37-year-old pop star has launched her new daytime programme and she admitted her husband Brandon Blackstock convinced her to take on the new challenge with 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Speaking to fellow presenter Ellen DeGeneres, she said: ''[My husband] really convinced me to do it because I really love that - there's a lot of negativity going on right now, and I don't love that - but there's a lot of negativity and a lot of division, and one of my big things on tour is that it brings people together.

''And my audience is filled with tons of random people that would probably never be in the same place.

''And I want my show to be like that, and he convinced me on that about the fact of all the good we could do and inclusion.''

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker recently reunited with the original 'American Idol' team - judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson - to chat to the panel 17 years after she won the first series of the popular singing competition, and boss Simon admitted he is very ''happy'' for her latest role.

He said: ''She was brilliant, I have to say, really good. She was an absolute natural. She's incredible... She's very loyal, gets the whole thing about where we started from... I love her and I'm happy for her.''

The 59-year-old media mogul found it both ''hilarious and ''surreal'' getting the original 'Idol' team back together for the interview, though presenter Ryan Seacrest couldn't be there in person.

He added: ''That was exciting, that was hilarious. It's on next Wednesday. It was almost like we were still doing the show. So weird because you know what it's like when we got together again.

''Ryan was on satellite. I told him I flew in from London to be there, he stayed in New York...

''[It was] surreal... you have to remember, it doesn't feel like all those years ago that we did the finale, so suddenly I'm sitting on her talk show being interviewed by her.''