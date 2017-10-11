Kelly Clarkson was told to ''shut up and sing'' by Clive Davis.

The 35-year-old singer has previously spoken about her feud with the music mogul, which was believed to centre around her 2007 album 'My December', but she has now admitted it began much earlier, with him criticising her songwriting on 'Because of You', and objected to her wanting to include it on her 2004 LP 'Breakaway' after he took over as head of her record label, RCA.

Speaking to Variety, Kelly said: ''I was told that was a s***ty song because it didn't rhyme.

''A group of men thought it was OK to sit around a young woman and bully her. I was told I should shut up and sing.

''And then, this is the best part. He [Davis] played me the song that should be on the album, which was 'Behind These Hazel Eyes', which I wrote. Am I a s***ty writer?''

Despite her rows with Clive, the 'My Life Would Suck Without You' singer admitted she was ''excited'' when she heard the legendary producer, 85, was taking over the record company.

She said: ''Here's the thing. It always sounds like I'm going against Clive Davis. You have no idea how excited I was when I found out he was taking over.

''It's like meeting someone you've idolised since you were a kid and being let down.

''The only victory I see from the last 15 years is honestly just the fact that, even in such an incredibly not-healthy environment, we were very successful.''

But going head-to-head with Clive wasn't the first time Kelly had had to stand up for her musical direction as she admitted she had to fight hard to release 'Miss Independent' as the first single from her debut album, 'Thankful', which was released after she won 'American Idol' in 2002.

She said: ''I had to cry to get that song not only on my record but as the first single. The only reason I got it as the first single was because it tested well.

''Everybody was like 'that can't be. There are too many guitars. That's not really your sound. You're the next Whitney Houston'.

''I love Whitney Houston, but I don't want to make those records. That first single for me was a very damaging time for my psyche, it was like 'Wow. So people just lie'.''