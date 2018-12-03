Kelly Clarkson couldn't hide her excitement as she met 'Believe' hitmaker Cher for the first time on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington, D.C.
Kelly Clarkson told Cher she's ''a big fan'' when they met on the red carpet.
The 'Piece By Piece' singer was at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday (02.12.18) when she met the 'Believe' hitmaker for the first time before the event.
After speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she bumped into Cher and said: ''Hi! I'm Kelly Clarkson! Nice to meet you! I have never met you, I've been talking about you this whole time going, 'She's right behind me!'
''I'm a big fan, obviously everyone here is, I'm gonna stop talking. OK, yeah, I get very nervous.''
Cher smiled: ''I'm so happy to meet you!''
It was a lovely moment for Kelly which comes after she accused Dr. Luke of lying in a bid to take sole credit for writing songs that she also worked on.
The American pop star has made the accusation in the testimony she gave in Kesha's legal battle with Dr Luke, according to the The Blast, which reports Kelly believes the record producer lied to Grammy Award-winning music executive Clive Davis.
Recalling a meeting she had about her songwriting exploits, Kelly reportedly said in June 2017: ''I was told by my label executive ... it was a really rough meeting, Clive Davis, where first of all, he told me I was a s****y writer and that I shouldn't - I should just shut up and listen to the producers.
''And then he said, and I said or he said something about hits. 'You should just take the hits and just sing them,' or something to that extent.
''And I said, 'Well, I'm a writer on these. I mean, I wrote on 'Miss Independent'. I wrote on like 'Hazel Eyes'. I wrote 'Because Of You' myself. Like I wrote, like I'm like...' and then he proceeded to say that I did not.
''Well, he told me I was lying. That Dr Luke told him that he had written 'Hazel Eyes.' And I was like, I'm pretty sure I went through a real s****y relationship.''
