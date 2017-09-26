Kelly Clarkson's decision to join 'The Voice' judging panel was a ''family decision''.

The 35-year-old singer shocked fans when she was announced as a judge on the NBC talent competition as many believed she would sign up to the ABC revival of rival show 'American Idol', on which she found fame after winning the first season in 2002.

However, Kelly - who has three-year-old daughter River and 17-month-old son Remington with her husband Brandon Blackstock - has admitted she's been ''in talks'' with 'The Voice' ''for years'', and took the gig as she's already close friends with fellow judge Blake Shelton.

She said: ''I've been in talks with 'The Voice' about doing stuff for years. It's a family decision too, for us. Like, my husband manages Blake [Shelton] so we're all in one place and it's going to be good. And I'm excited, ya'll.''

And the 'Piece By Piece' hitmaker enjoyed working with fellow 'American Idol' alum and new judge Jennifer Hudson on the new series, which starts on Monday (25.09.17) night.

She added: ''I love her. I love, first of all, just the confidence that she has, and I had so much fun with her.''

Although Kelly won't be joining the 'American Idol' panel, the line-up is still set to be packed full of talent with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan currently confirmed as judges.

The show - which was previously broadcast on Fox before being axed by the network in 2016 - traditionally has three judges on its panel, but as of the time of writing, the final judge is yet to be confirmed.

It was previously reported that the likes of Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie and Keith Urban are in the running for the final seat.

Elsewhere, Ryan Seacrest will be returning as host when the new series kicks off in 2018.