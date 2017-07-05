Kelly Clarkson took a fat shamer by surprise when she replied saying she is ''awesome'' with it.

The 35-year-old singer was told ''you're fat'' on the Twitter by a troll and she responded in a hilarious tweet which has been retweeted by thousands of her followers.

She added: ''....and still f***ing awesome (sic)'', along with the wink face emoji.

The 'Heartbeat Song' hitmaker has been the brunt of negative comments about her weight for the duration of her career - ever since she shot to fame after winning 'American Idol' in 2002.

Kelly - who has three-year-old daughter River Rose and 13-month-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock - opened up in 2015 about the constant criticism of her figure.

At the time, she said: ''I love how people think that's new -- like, 'Welcome to the past 13 years.

''Yeah, I was the biggest girl on ['American Idol'], too. And I wasn't big, but people would call me big because I was the biggest one on 'Idol', and I've kind of always gotten that.''

However, the blonde beauty insists that she never takes any of the nasty words personally and joked that she would rather drink wine than shed the pounds anyway.

She said: ''It's like, you're just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn't mean that we're gonna be that forever. That's the thing. Sometimes we're more fit. ''Like especially me, I'm such a creative person that I yo-yo. So, sometimes I'm more fit and I get into kickboxing hardcore. And then sometimes I don't, and I'm like ... I'd rather have wine.''