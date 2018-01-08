Kelly Clarkson has joked that meeting Meryl Streep on the red carpet at the Golden Globes was the ''favourite moment'' of her life.

The 35-year-old singer was left starstruck when she received an affectionate embrace from the iconic actress during the awards ceremony on Sunday (07.01.18), and has said that alongside becoming a mother to her two children River, three, and Remington, 20 months, the moment marks one of the greatest days of her life.

She said: ''Meryl Streep caressed my face on the red carpet, so that would probably be my favourite moment of life - other than childbirth, I'm supposed to do that.''

Kelly - who has her two children with her husband Brandon Blackstock - presented the award for Best Original Song alongside country singer Keith Urban and surprised the star-studded audience by singing the results.

The 'Stronger' singer said of the fun twist: ''That was Keith's idea. I was nervous about it. I was like 'Oh God! Of course, we're like the musicians doing it,' but it was fun because we're the musicians up there.''

If that wasn't enough excitement for the former 'American Idol' winner, she was ''amazed'' by Oprah Winfrey's moving acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award, which saw her speak about press freedom, racism and sexual abuse before receiving a standing ovation with her closing words about the future.

Kelly said of Oprah: ''I love Oprah. Who doesn't love Oprah?''

It wasn't all fun for Kelly though, as she admitted she was craving a cup of tea for the whole evening, and had to resort to sipping on wine when she discovered the event wasn't serving the hot beverage.

Speaking to E! News she said: ''I didn't know if they'd serve tea, and I really wanted tea. But they didn't serve tea, so I drank wine.''