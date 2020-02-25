Kelly Clarkson will return as the host of the Billboard Music Awards later this year.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker will be in charge of proceedings for the third consecutive year, when the annual awards show returns to Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 29.

She said: ''I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family.

''I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!''

In 2019, the 37-year-old singer kicked off the show with a musical medley of the year's biggest hits.

The 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' hitmaker walked through the audience, taking a seat next to actor Terry Crews and discussed Taylor Swift and Brandon Urie's show-opening performance of 'Me!'

Thereafter, Kelly was ejected by former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, who claimed he was a security guard and she was in a seat needed by Florida Georgia Line.

But when the country stars claimed they didn't recognise the evening's host, Kelly said: ''Oh, you got jokes, you got jokes? Okay. I'll prove it.''

The pop star was then joined by a guitarist and back-up singers and performed the duo's hit 'Meant to Be', before making her way to Ella Mai for a chorus of 'Boo'd Up'.

Kelly subsequently climbed on stage and was joined by dancers as she sang snatches of tracks, including Maroon 5's 'Girls Like You', a country take on Zedd's 'The Middle', Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's 'One Kiss', Panic! At The Disco's 'High Hopes', as well as an impressive take on Cardi B's 'I Like It', which featured male dancers with cash cannons.

However, that wasn't Kelly's only musical performance of the evening because later in the show, she changed into a pink dress to sing 'Broken & Beautiful' from her movie 'UglyDolls'.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, she insisted she didn't feel nervous about any of her duties on the night.

Kelly said: ''I'm not really nervous about either. Performing, obviously, is fun and I am doing 'Broken & Beautiful' from the UglyDolls soundtrack. And then I'm hosting! I just have fun with it. Hopefully they like it and if you don't, whatever. It's happening regardless.''