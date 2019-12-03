Kelly Clarkson is selling her Tennessee home.

The 37-year-old singer has listed her lakeside mansion near Nashville, Tennessee for a whopping $7.5 million, seven years after she purchased it back in 2012.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Kelly's home is 20,000 square feet, and is set on four acres of land in a quiet cul-de-sac beside Old Hickory Lake, just 25 miles from Nashville.

The listing - which is held by Jack Miller of Parks Real Estate - the home was built in 2007, and Kelly purchased it five years later.

The 'Voice' judge has previously listed the seven bedroom, nine-and-a-half bathroom home with an $8.75 million price tag, but eventually took down the listing, before putting it back up again with the reduced price.

Kelly's property comes complete with a long, gated driveway which culminates in a central fountain, as well as a saloon-inspired bar with saddle barstools.

The home features an abundance of windows in every room to provide views of the lake and surrounding nature, and a well-equipped kitchen leads to the family room and a cozy breakfast area, all of which look out over the groomed grounds.

Seven bedrooms are spread across three floors, and the master suite features a fireplace, seating area and master bath.

The property also comes with a gym, a two-story office, and a private elevator to access each floor.

There's also a large play room, a media room, a bunk room with two sets of beds and game tables, and an expansive backyard space, all of which were perfect for Kelly's two children - River, five, and Remington, three - whom she has with husband Brandon Blackstock.

Outside, there's a greenhouse, sand volleyball court, English-style gardens, a large saltwater pool, two spas, a private dock and an area for al fresco dining.