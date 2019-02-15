Award-winning singer John Legend is a big ''threat'' on 'The Voice', according to Kelly Clarkson.
Kelly Clarkson sees John Legend as her biggest ''threat'' on 'The Voice'.
The 36-year-old pop star has admitted that John, 40, is a serious competitor on the upcoming season of the NBC show, which sees Kelly, John, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton compete as coaches.
Kelly confessed: ''I've never been more terrified to be on this show with a coach than John Legend.
''He's everyone's threat, they don't know it yet. He's the threat.''
Adam, 39 - who recently performed during the Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5 - is also aware of John's threat on the show.
Adam hailed the award-winning star, admitting he's ''incredibly talented and very charming''.
He told People: ''John is a threat. I mean, John has like 4,000 awards and he's incredibly talented and very charming.''
Meanwhile, Kelly previously admitted she's turned into ''a vampire'' since becoming a mother.
The 'Because of You' hitmaker - who has a four-year-old daughter called River and a two-year-old son called Remington - revealed that since having her own kids, she's realised she is ''not a morning person''.
Kelly - who has been married to Brandon Blackstock since 2013 - said: ''I'm not a morning person. I love the night. I am a vampire.''
The pop star also revealed that when she does have time to herself, she loves to take part in quilting - which is the process of sewing two or more layers of fabric together to make a thicker padded material.
Asked about her favourite hobby, Kelly shared: ''I love putting on vinyl and having wine and quilting. It's fun. I'm not great at it, but I like it.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Watching From Justin to Kelly, one question looms over the entire production: Why was this...