Kelly Clarkson has turned into ''a vampire'' since becoming a mother.

The 36-year-old singer is mother to four-year-old daughter River and two-year-old son Remington - whom she has with husband Brandon Blackstock - and has said that since having her own kids, she has realised she is ''not a morning person'', and instead would much prefer to be active at night like the mythical bloodsucking creatures.

Kelly - who is also stepmom to Brandon's daughter Savannah, 17, and son Seth, 13, from a previous marriage - said: ''I'm not a morning person. I love the night. I am a vampire.''

And when she does get time alone by herself, the 'Piece By Piece' hitmaker loves to take part in quilting - which is the process of sewing two or more layers of fabric together to make a thicker padded material.

When asked by People magazine what her favourite hobby is, she said: ''I love putting on vinyl and having wine and quilting. It's fun. I'm not great at it, but I like it.''

It's not just waking up early that 'The Voice' judge hates, as she recently revealed she loathes exercise, and revealed she much prefers spending her spare time enjoying a glass or two of red wine.

She tweeted: ''This just in.... I still hate working out. I'm sweaty, red, and not any thinner [laughing emoji] people say it's good for your heart.... but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I'm just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine (sic)''

Kelly's weight has been a source of interest for years, but the 'Because of You' singer is more worried about how her fans react to the negative comments than how it could damage her own self-esteem.

She shared: ''I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I'll have a meet and greet after the show and a girl who's like bigger than me will be in the meet and greet and be like, 'Wow, if they think you're big I must be so fat to them.'

''And it's like, 'You're just who you are.' We are who we are - whatever size. And it doesn't mean that we're gonna be that forever.''