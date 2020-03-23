Kelly Clarkson had to use her ''toddler's potty'' to relieve herself after being hit by plumbing issues while self-quarantining.

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker is currently holed up in a cabin in Montana with her husband Brandon Blackstock and their children River, five, and Remington, three, amid the coronavirus pandemic and she had to resort to desperate measures when her toilet was out of action.

She tweeted on Sunday (22.03.20): ''So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler's potty. And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I'd never do hahahaha.''

Despite the stressful situation, Kelly is staying positive and trying to embrace the simple pleasures of life.

She shared a Twitter post of Steve Martin playing the banjo and wrote: ''As if I didn't love this man enough. Woke up 2 this, snuggling with my 3 yr old little man, coffee n hand, singing along while he's playing. I'm gonna forget that we're all isolated & remember how lucky I am today 4 so many things. Thank u 4 this. Simple yet effective [smile and heart emojis] (sic)''

And the 'Voice' coach is also using her free time to start exercising again.

She tweeted: ''Well it took a pandemic but I finally started working out again Rolling on the floor [laughing face emojis] #silverlining (sic)''

Kelly had been due to kick off her 2020 Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood on April 1, but earlier this month, she put the shows on hold until July.

In a statement, Kelly explained: ''As you may know, production on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July.

''Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can't wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.''