Kelly Clarkson was so excited to meet Meryl Streep that she forgot to introduce herself.

The 'My Life Would Suck Without You' hitmaker was so thrilled when she bumped into the legendary actress on the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier this week that she now realises she forgot to say who she was and thinks Meryl ''didn't even know'' who she was.

Speaking to reporters at NBC's winter press day, she said: ''I don't even think she knew who I was. Then I felt horrible with Michelle Williams and the other women standing there. I was like, 'I love y'all too!'''

And Kelly had previously admitted she was left feeling ''humiliated'' when her over-zealous reaction - in which she screamed ''Oh my god that's Meryl!'' - to meeting Meryl was shown on television.

She shared: ''I was humiliated when I watched it back. I was very excited, and I hope I don't lose that excitement, just being a true fan of people. But she's Meryl Streep ya'll! Everybody would've looked like a jacka**. She touched my face ya'll!''

Kelly was wrapping up an interview with Ryan Seacrest when she spotted the actress, and immediately went to meet her, asking: ''Can I meet you?! I've adored you since I was like eight.''

And Kelly revealed that alongside becoming a mother to her children River, three, and Remington, 20 months - whom she has with her husband Brandon Blackstock - meeting Meryl was the ''favourite moment'' of her life.

She said: ''Meryl Streep caressed my face on the red carpet, so that would probably be my favourite moment of life - other than childbirth, I'm supposed to do that.''