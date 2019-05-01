Kelly Clarkson's song 'Piece By Piece' has taken on a new meaning since her father's death.

The 37-year-old singer - who lost her estranged dad a few months ago - admits she gets emotional every time she sings that song and she finds it ''really hard'' to perform.

She told Access Live: ''My father passed away, like, months ago, so it's kind of evolved into this different thing for me too. Now, when I tear up it's, like, for a different reason. It's just a really hard song for me.''

Kelly has been open about the relationship she has with her dad, who left her when she was six-years-old.

She said: ''I have no hatefulness. No anger. No nothing, about it.'' Even if it's not your father, whoever it is in your life, if someone presents such a cancerous environment and then just keeps hurting you, and even if they're doing it inadvertently and they just don't know better, you should just not have that person in your life. And it's OK. That's not a hateful situation. You go your own way.''

In 'Piece By Piece', Kelly sings about the divorce and how her faith she lost has been ''restored''.

The lyrics are: ''I will never leave her like you left me / And she will never have to wonder her worth / Because unlike you I'm going to put her first and you know / He'll never walk away ...

''He'll never break her heart / He'll take care of things, he'll love her / Piece by piece, he restored my faith / That a man can be kind and the father should be great (sic)''