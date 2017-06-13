Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock threw a princess-themed party to mark their daughter River Rose's third birthday.
Kelly Clarkson marked her daughter's third birthday with a princess-themed party.
The 'My Life Would Suck Without You' hitmaker and her husband Brandon Blackstock threw the bash for their daughter River Rose to mark the milestone birthday.
Sharing a collage of professional photographs taken at the event, Kelly wrote on Twitter: ''Happy Bday 2 our smart, witty & beautiful girl, River Rose! She wished 4 ''pink forever'' on her birthday (sic)''
River Rose wore a gold princess gown and even had her own little cast iron carriage, which was decorated with pink organza and flowers, whilst there was also a bright pink plastic one for riding round in.
And when it came to the cake, River Rose was treated to a giant yellow iced cake as well as an assortment of pink, blue and yellow cupcakes decorated with pictures of Disney characters.
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer - who also has 14-month-old son Remington Alexander with Brandon - previously admitted she has gained ''another level of confidence'' after having children.
She said: ''I've always been a confident person, I think that's just being Texan. But I think being a mom has brought another level of confidence, because basically the things a mom does daily - without adding a job - is pretty insane. We're gladiators, basically.''
And Kelly feels she is ''nailing'' it as a mother.
She added: ''I have never been more confident as a woman as I am as a mother. I feel like I am nailing it ...
''We have a blended family that is another level of trying to make it work and everyone feeling as equally loved and important. And then also just having a marriage and having a career and having everything. It is a lot.''
